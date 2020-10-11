1/
Catherine Elaine Hjort
1930 - 2020
Catherine Elaine Hjort, 89, previously of Northford Road, passed away March 8, 2020 at Miller Memorial Convalescent Home after a long illness. She was born May 11, 1930 in Lewiston, ME, to the late Emil and Loraine (Peterson) Leber.

She moved from Maine to Connecticut after her marriage to the late Donald Hjort in 1950. She moved to Wallingford in 1958. She was a very active member of Zion Lutheran Church and served as an officer for both the Sunday School and the Church. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Barkers Department Store and for Feldman's Dress Factory. After retirement she served as a volunteer for over 20 years at the Wallingford Senior Center.

She is survived by her children: Linda Clark of Wallingford, David (Debbie) Hjort of Jupiter, FL, Grandchildren: Nicole (Charles) Kim of Orange, Jessie Hjort of Jupiter, FL and six great-grandchildren and her dear cousin Dorothy Poliquin of Lewiston, ME.

The family would like to thank all the very dedicated staff at Miller Memorial.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11 am at Zion Lutheran Church, 235 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford. For those unable to attend, a recording of the service will be posted to the Zion Lutheran Church WLFD page on YouTube. Memorial donations may be made to the Wallingford Senior Center or Zion Lutheran Church. To leave a message of remembrance or for directions, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
