Catherine I. Lord


1927 - 2019
Catherine I. Lord Obituary
Catherine I. (Beamish) Lord, 92, of Berlin, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the HOCC at Bradley. She was the loving wife of the late Hubert Root Lord for 45 years. Born on Feb. 10, 1927 in Ontario, Canada to the late Esmond and Eva (Spice) Beamish, she had been a longtime Berlin resident. Catherine was lovely and kind. She was gracious and always welcomed family and friends into her home. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Bouchard and her husband, Danny, of Southington; daughter, Donna Fager and her husband, Jack, of Plantsville; and son, David Lord and his wife, Kimberly, of Vernon, daughter-in-law Deborah Lord, of Meriden; six grandchildren: Melissa and Andrew Lord, Jeffrey and James Perry, and Jeremy and Shannon Lord; and one great-granddaughter, Grace Perry. In addition to her husband, Hubert, she was predeceased by her son, Gary Lord.

Catherine's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Mulberry Gardens, especially her caretaker Jola, for their compassion and excellent care. Funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on July 1, 2019
