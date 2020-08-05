1/1
Catherine Marie DeLine
Catherine Marie DeLine, 67, of New Haven, beloved mother, passed away peacefully in her families embrace on July 29, 2020. Born in Hamden, CT, June 15, 1953, her gifted hands and spirited soul touched many people's lives.

A lifetime beautician, Mademoiselles of North Branford, Hair We Are, Maryanne's and Headmaster's. As of late a bus driver for First Student.

She is survived by her beloved children Debbie Verrilli (Matthew Verrilli), Ronald D. DeLine, Jr., sister of Louis Mongillo, Michael C. (Lynn VanWilgen) Mongillo, grandmother to Vivianna, Lucas DeLine and Matthew, Nicholas Verrilli.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony to be private.

Donations in her memory may be made in her name via GoFundMe.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
