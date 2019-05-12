Catherine Mary Piper Tracy, the loving daughter of Mary and the late Dale Piper died suddenly on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born 1960 in Meriden and resided there all her life, graduating from Platt High School. Cathy's passion was working with children and as a long-time employee of the YMCA, she taught PE at the parochial schools, lifeguarded and taught at indoor and outdoor pools, and worked in the before- and after-school programs. A truly concerned teacher, she remembered and cherished her students. She was an accomplished athlete and participated in triathlons and many swim-a-thons, achieving over 7 miles in one of them.



An adoring mother, she worked hard to provide for her sons. She looked forward to holiday planning and participation, bringing her beautiful smile and exuberance (as well as gifts) to each one, Easter being her favorite. She was a beautiful, caring, and kind mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and more.



Besides her mother, left to mourn are sons, Dean Phillips and Jacob Tracy; granddaughter, Carmen Phillips; sister, Jennifer (Stephen) Rochette; brother, Michael (Christina) Piper; and nieces, Elizabeth, Catherine, and Christina Piper. She was predeceased by her sister, Carrie Piper.



We grieve for two people: the kind, energetic, loving woman she had been, and the woman who lost everything to depression and the opiate addiction she would never acknowledge.



Family and friends are invited to attend a service of remembrance in Cathy's honor to be held on Thursday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, CT, 06450. Burial will be private. Cathy's family will be receiving friends prior to the service from 4 to 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness in her memory: If YOU need help, call: National Drug Helpline 1-888-633-3239; National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255; in case of emergency call 911... so YOU can have a better outcome. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on May 12, 2019