Catherine (Thomson) Wallace, also known as Scotty, wife of the late Edward Wallace for 54 years, passed away peacefully at age 87 on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born in Toronto, Canada on January 11, 1932, she was the daughter of the late William and Kate (Steele) Thompson.
She grew up in South Uist, Scotland but dwelled in Meriden on Reynolds Drive for most of her life. She was trained as a shoemaker followed by many years as a waitress, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and friend to many.
She leaves behind four children, Catherine and Frank Ruffino of Massachusetts, Edna Wallace of Florida, June Wallace May and Thomas and Bonnie Wallace of Florida. She was also very blessed by nine grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a sister, two nieces, 1 nephew, a god child and her beloved companion, Maggie. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, David E. May and a sister, Moragu.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Friday, August 16th at 11 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Burial will be private. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, August 15th from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave, Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019