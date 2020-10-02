It is with a heavy heart that the family announces the passing of Cecelia (Krupa) Docar, 95, of Southington, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Andrew J. Docar. Cecelia was born in Meriden on February 5, 1925 to the late John and Caroline Krupa and was the youngest of 19 children. She was a longtime Southington resident and a parishioner of Mary Our Queen Church. Cecelia is survived by her son Gregory Docar (Kathleen) and her daughters, Karen Aduskevich and Kristen McKenna (Frank), her grandsons, Matthew Docar, Commander Kyle Aduskevich (USN), Ryan Aduskevich (Lindsey), Brendan McKenna and Brett McKenna. She is also survived by her five great-grandchildren, Joseph Docar, Alexander and Nicholas Aduskevich and Emma and Holly Aduskevich. In addition to her husband, Andrew, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, John P. Aduskevich.
Cecelia's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Cheshire Regional Rehab Center for their kindness and the excellent care they provided. Funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
