Wallingford Funeral Home
386 Main St.
Yalesville, CT 06492
203-269-2222
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
386 Main St.
Yalesville, CT 06492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
382 Hope Hill Rd.
Yalesville, CT
View Map
Resources
Cecelia M. Csech


1933 - 2019
Cecelia M. Csech Obituary
Cecelia Mary (Simko) Csech, 86, of Wallingford, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Quinnipiac Valley Center. She was the loving wife of Harry A. Csech.

She was born in New York, N.Y., Nov. 17, 1933, a daughter of the late August and Mildred (Morin) Simko, and had worked in the Accounting Department of Aphenol, Times Fiber and Times Microwave until her retirement.

In addition to her husband, Harry, she is survived by her son, Allan Csech, of Wallingford; her daughter, Shirley Lazor, of East Hampton; and her grandchildren, Adam, Rachael, and Nathan Lazor, all of East Hampton. Cecelia's family would like to thank the staff of Quinnipiac Valley Center for the excellent care the provided.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St., in the Yalesville section of Wallingford, Thursday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Yalesville. Interment will be private. Gifts in her memory may be sent to the .

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 2, 2019
