Cecile (Chasse) St. Peter, 88, of Southington, wife of the late Roland St. Peter, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at home.
Born in Ft. Kent, ME, June 9, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Henry and Rose (Albert) Chasse.
Cecile was a longtime parishioner, a member of the Ladies of St. Anne and Eucharistic Minister of the former St. Laurent Church of Meriden and was a parishioner of St. Dominic Church, Southington. She retired as an inspector of Data Products. She loved the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and loved to play Bridge with her friend. Cecile especially loved attending all her children and grandchildren's baseball and softball games.
She is survived by her children, Michael St. Peter and wife Stephanie of Portland, Theresa "Terry" Rolfe and husband Kevin of Albuquerque, NM, Barbara Aresco McKenney of Meriden, Suzanne Redican and husband Dennis of Palm Coast, FL; 9 grandchildren, Scott Aresco and wife Amy, Peter Aresco and husband Ben Bright, Adam Aresco and wife Melissa, Dennis Redican Jr. and fiancée Brooke Beazley, Timothy Redican and wife Kathryn, Katie Redican, Billy Redican and wife Dani, Theodore Benoit and Benjamin St. Peter and 9 great grandchildren. She also leaves her brothers and sisters, Raoul Chasse, Maurice (Joan) Chasse, Barbara (Brian) Theriault and Mary Stevens. She was predeceased by brothers Harold and Albert Chasse.
The Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd. Southington. Burial will follow at St. Laurent Cemetery, Meriden. Calling hours will be Monday from 4-8 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to woundedwarriorproject.org
