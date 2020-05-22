Chad Hartline, Sr., 45, beloved husband, father, uncle, friend, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Erica Chace Hartline for 20 years, and the father of Chad Hartline, Jr., Grace Hartline and Chace Hartline. He was born on January 23, 1975, in Meriden, Connecticut and was the son of the late Kenneth Hartline and Jeannette (Hicks) Hartline. He attended Wallingford elementary and middle schools and graduated from Wilcox Technical High School in 1993. He was an electrician at Quinnipiac University. Chad loved vacationing with his family. He enjoyed snowmobiling, skiing and riding his dirt bike. He would visit Vermont every chance he could. He also enjoyed camping and with extended family and friends. In the cold days of winter, the family would travel to Orlando to enjoy theme parks and relaxing in the sun. His favorite place to visit in the summer was Point Judith, R.I., where he would bring his family to special spots he would enjoy as a child. Besides his wife and children, Chad is survived by his sister, Diana Koons, brothers-in-law Robert B. Chace III, John Cook, Jack Koons, sisters-in-law Alison Baxter and Cynthia Case, and parents-in-law, Corinne and Robert Chace, Jr. Chad was a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews: Mark Baxter, III, Elena Baxter, Devyn Baxter, Jillian Case, Mya Case, Ryann Koons and Jaime Koons. He was predeceased by his sister, Sheri. Funeral services at this time will be private, but a celebration of Chad's life will be planned at a future date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020.