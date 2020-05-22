Chad Hartline Sr.
1975 - 2020
Chad Hartline, Sr., 45, beloved husband, father, uncle, friend, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Erica Chace Hartline for 20 years, and the father of Chad Hartline, Jr., Grace Hartline and Chace Hartline. He was born on January 23, 1975, in Meriden, Connecticut and was the son of the late Kenneth Hartline and Jeannette (Hicks) Hartline. He attended Wallingford elementary and middle schools and graduated from Wilcox Technical High School in 1993. He was an electrician at Quinnipiac University. Chad loved vacationing with his family. He enjoyed snowmobiling, skiing and riding his dirt bike. He would visit Vermont every chance he could. He also enjoyed camping and with extended family and friends. In the cold days of winter, the family would travel to Orlando to enjoy theme parks and relaxing in the sun. His favorite place to visit in the summer was Point Judith, R.I., where he would bring his family to special spots he would enjoy as a child. Besides his wife and children, Chad is survived by his sister, Diana Koons, brothers-in-law Robert B. Chace III, John Cook, Jack Koons, sisters-in-law Alison Baxter and Cynthia Case, and parents-in-law, Corinne and Robert Chace, Jr. Chad was a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews: Mark Baxter, III, Elena Baxter, Devyn Baxter, Jillian Case, Mya Case, Ryann Koons and Jaime Koons. He was predeceased by his sister, Sheri. Funeral services at this time will be private, but a celebration of Chad's life will be planned at a future date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
My heart goes out to you, Erica, and your family. Please know that you have my deepest sympathies and are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Deanna Scozzari-Kilbourn
May 21, 2020
Erica, I was shocked and so very sorry to hear of your husband Chad's passing. I know from working with you in QA that you loved your husband and children greatly. He was too young to leave this earth so soon. I can't even imagine what you and your children and extended family are going through. I pray that God will comfort you and give you strength to walk through your grief. Just know my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Nancy Brasefield
Coworker
May 21, 2020
Chad, it was nice meeting you and your family. I was so happy to have finally meet you all. But God has called you home now. Say hello to your father for me. Love from your cousin, Michelle Sperry-Lewis
Michelle Sperry-Lewis
Family
May 21, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the hartline family Chad was a gentle and kind soul he will be deeply missed
Beth sousa
Coworker
May 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Chads passing. He was one of my first school friends and gave me a 45 record in 1st grade. I still smile about the memories. I will always remember Chad as a very kind person. Sending prayers for all of Chads family and friends during this difficult time.
Jennifer Allis Vazquez
Friend
May 21, 2020
I am so incredibly sad for your loss. I will see you when I come to Ct.
I loved your husband! So kind.
Sue Block Brown
Friend
May 21, 2020
To the chance family, I send my deepest sympathy for your loss, I was a teacher at Lyman Hall,Allison was my student & knew her mom very well. Sending love & prayers to the entire family!
Linda Bukowski
Teacher
May 21, 2020
Chad was a loving, caring, and giving husband, father and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He always had a huge smile on his face and was willing to be there for friends and family. He left a legacy of love that will live on in Erica, Chad, Gracie, and Chace.
I am so sorry for your loss but I hope the treasured memories that you have shared over the years will bring you peace and comfort.
Rest In Peace, my friend, you earned it!!!
Love and prayers,
Angela Conochalla
Angela Conochalla
Friend
May 21, 2020
My sincerest condolences on your loss. My thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Dan Dowd
May 21, 2020
The entire Hartline family is heartbroken at the loss of our nephew and cousin, Chad. He was a wonderful man, a great father, and loving husband. Always a smile on his face and a kind word. He loved family get togethers and rarely missed one. His passing is a great loss to our family. We will always treasure our memories of him. Our deepest sympathies to Erica, CJ, Grace and Chace.
God bless your family. Love, Aunt Jean
Jean Grela
Family
May 21, 2020
This one is difficult to accept. Chad and I went to Wilcox together and I really enjoyed his sense of humor and friendship. We had classes together and he turned me on to rock music. While we came from different backgrounds and interests, our friendship became a symbol of our high school experience where we recognized and celebrated differences. To this day, I remember him fondly. So sad. My prayers are extended to his family. May he Rest In Peace! God Bless the Hartlines. Miguel
Miguel Cardona
Classmate
May 21, 2020
Omg.havent seen u since middle school. U look the same, same smile. Rest in peace.
Katey Dawson Singleton.
Katey Singleton
Friend
May 21, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. Please reach out if there is anything we can do for your family. God bless
Jerilyn Fleck
Friend
May 21, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of Chads death. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this most difficult time.
Patricia Collier
Family
May 21, 2020
Erica and family you are in my thoughts and prayers
Marie Washburn
May 21, 2020
Erica and family - I am so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you and all of your family. Please know that you have my deepest sympathies and are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Joanie Markowski
Coworker
May 21, 2020
Thinking of all of you during this difficult time.
Rebecca Suchy
May 21, 2020
Erica you and the kids are in my thoughts and prayers. Chad will truly be missed.

With love, The Pilla Family
May 21, 2020
Chad was our beloved friend. Our love and support to all of you.
The Konopka family
May 21, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

Warren and Angela Schumack
May 21, 2020
Even though I had only met him a couple time he always seemed like a very nice and lovely person, and an even better father. Im a very sorry to hear about his passing and I hope you all are doing well.
Sawyer Stone
Friend
May 21, 2020
Erica our hearts are so heavy for you and your children. Chad was one of a kind! We have many fun memories with Chad and will never forget his smile! Sending you and your family heartfelt sympathy at this time. Hoping all of your happy memories of Chad will help you all through this difficult time. Thinking and praying for you all! All our love!
Tony and Keri Curcio
Tony and Keri Curcio
May 21, 2020
Erica and family, you are in our thoughts and prayers. ❤
Susan Mullany
May 21, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear about Chad. He was one of the best kind of people at QU. He was a true friend, giving, kind and always willing to lend a hand. His great love of family was always first and was very refreshing in this day. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Bunnie Caruso
Friend
May 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers to you all.
The Fraulino Family
Friend
May 21, 2020
Erica, sooo sad to hear of the passing of your beloved husband.
Eileen Mogensen
Friend
