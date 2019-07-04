Chantal Boulay, 76, loving wife of the late Regis Boulay, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born in Paris, France on April 10, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Jacqueline and Jacques Villefranche. Chantal had a very strong faith in God.



She is survived by two daughters, Yannick Gonzalez (Robert) and Yasmina Thomas (Carter Jr.); one son, Joel Boulay (Ruth); six grandchildren, Alex and Brooklyn Gonzalez, Brianna Boulay, J'Kiah, Carter III and Israel Thomas. She is also survived by two brothers, Christian and Francois Villefranche and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Brenda Boulay and two brothers, Bertrand and Jean-Marie Villefranche.



Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden. Burial will be in Center Street Cemetery in Wallingford. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday morning prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from July 4 to July 5, 2019