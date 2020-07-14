Charles A. Roscoe, 79, of North Kingstown, R.I., died July 7, 2020, at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of the late Sharon (Quinn) Roscoe. Born in Farmdale, OH, he was a son of the late Charles J. Roscoe and Mary (Kohan) Roscoe.
Mr. Roscoe proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was employed as a District Manager in the retail industry for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed politics, gardening, fishing and carpentry projects in his home.
He leaves his loving sons, Charles Roscoe III & his companion Kristin Lewis of North Kingstown, R.I., and F. Matthew Roscoe & his wife Ursula of Chester, CT. Cherished grandfather of Matthew Q. Roscoe & Christopher T. Roscoe of Cheshire, CT. He was the brother of Marion Posner of Darien, CT, Ruth McIntosh of East Greenwich, R.I., Michael Roscoe of PA, Thomas Roscoe of GA, & the late Judith Roscoe of North Kingstown, R.I.
His funeral and burial with Military Honors in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
