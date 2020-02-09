|
|
Charles D. "Chip" Cardillo, Sr. of Southington, CT passed away on February 5, 2020, after a short illness.
Chip was born in New Haven, CT on August 8, 1940. He grew up in Meriden and graduated from Wilcox Tech Automotive. Chip worked in the automotive trade for over 20 years and was most proud of working for his father at Scotty's Small Engine Repair in Meriden until he retired.
He was an avid motorcycle rider and began his passion by racing at the Meriden Motorcycle Club where he and Francis Hinde would always battle for first place. Although riding a Triumph was his passion during his racing years, he enjoyed riding his Honda Goldwing later in life, which became his daily routine until he passed. Spending time with his family, especially his sons, and traveling with his partner of 27 years Reggie gave him the most joy. He was a past member of the Meriden Motorcycle Club, the Unison Club, and the Knights of Columbus.
Chip is survived by life partner Reggie Ouellette; his sons Charles "Chuck" Cardillo (Tara Ellef) and Todd Cardillo; his grandchildren: Chad Cardillo (Justin Zartman), Mitch Cardillo (Chelsea Carter), Trinity, Lincoln and Rocklyn Cardillo, Seneca, Christine, Lisa, and Sami; his sister Joanie Cardillo Raymond (David Conant); brother James Cardillo (Carol Cardillo) and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Chip is preceded in death by his wife Sandra Lugdon Cardillo, his parents Claire LaMonte Cardillo and Dominic Cardillo, his brother Donald Cardillo, and sister Carol Cardillo Bushnell.
Services will be private. Chip will be buried next to his wife Sandra in St. Laurent Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charles D. Cardillo, Sr. may be made to the Meriden Motorcycle Club, 110 Stantack Road, Middletown, CT 06457.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 9, 2020