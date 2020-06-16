Charles E. Dillenbeck
2/21/1940 - 5/14/2020
Charles E. Dillenbeck, 80, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Silver Springs Care Center in Meriden, CT.

Born on February 21, 1940 in Binghamton, NY, he was the son of the late Harold and Leah (Nichols) Dillenbeck.

Mr. Dillenbeck is survived by his son Timothy Turi of Tolland, CT; three sisters: Donna Benning, Linda Fisher, Sharon Hammond and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his infant daughter Pamela Louise Dillenbeck; two brothers: Harold and Thomas Dillenbeck; and a sister Pamela Dillenbeck.

Family and friends are invited to attend his graveside service on Thursday, June 18th at 11:00 a.m., in the Westfield Cemetery, Danielson, CT. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
