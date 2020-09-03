Charles Edward Marrow, Jr., affectionately called, "June", 71, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Midstate Medical Hospital in Meriden, CT. Charles was born on October 9, 1948 in Oxford, NC, to the late Charles E. and Lucille Williams Marrow, Sr.Charles resided in Meriden, CT, for many many years. He attended schools in Stovall, NC. After graduation in 1967 he joined the Army.His life's work included working at Town Mirrors Cable Television, Connecticut Light & Power, Walbro Automotive Corporation, Connecticut Lottery and State of Connecticut Veterans Hospital until his retirement. He was outgoing and the funny bone of the family, and active in many people lives. Charles always had a smile on his face and joke on his lips. He loved all sports but he loved his Pittsburgh Steelers. Also, he was a fisherman that caught a bunch of fish. To know him was never a dull moment, he was the life of the party and never considered anyone a stranger.Mr. Marrow is survived by his wife Lella Mae Williams-Marrow, his adopted son/godson Tyrrell McFadden, his brother Earl (Deborah) Marrow, Sr., of Oxford, NC. He also leaves to cherish two aunts Phoebe Gaithers of Meriden, CT and Bessie Martin of Wakeford, NC, one brother-in-law Leroy (Lorraine) Williams of Queens, NY. He also has ten godchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and many close relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Mr. Willie Clarence & Mrs. Nora Pashall Williams and paternal grandparents Mr. Zebedee & Mrs. Clara J. Marrow, his parents Mr. Charles E. & Mrs. Lucille Williams Marrow, Sr., his father & mother-in-law Alphonso & June Mae Williams, six aunts, and eight uncles.Funeral Services will be at Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT, at 1:00 p.m., on September 4, 2020. Please wear face covers/mask and practice social distancing.