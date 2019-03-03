Charles Eugene Lirot, "Chick" passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019. He was born in Meriden, CT on December 23, 1927 and was happily married for 66 years to the late Carol Jean (Saviteer) Lirot.



Charles was the son of Albert and Katherine Lirot of Meriden, CT. He married his wife Carol in 1951. He is survived by his daughter Deborah Ann Healy and her husband Craig S. Healy, son Paul C. Lirot and his wife Nancy S. Lirot, son Peter J. Lirot and grandson, William F. Zern.



Chick was dedicated to the Catholic Church and service to his community. His past civic affiliations in Wallingford, CT include: Dime Savings Bank-Corporator; Union Trust-Advisory Board; Permanent Savings-Director and Chairman; Rotary Club-Paul Harris Fellow and President; YMCA-President, Central CT Council Boy Scouts of America-Scout Master, Board Vice President; Chamber of Commerce-President.



He retired from Gaylord Hospital, Wallingford, CT in 1987 as Chief Operating Officer after 30 years of service. During his tenure there he founded the Alcoholism Rehabilitation Program and was honored with a Hospital Unit in his name.



"Chick" graduated form Meriden (CT)High School '45 and College of the Holy Cross '50 and spent an enlistment in the US Army in occupied Japan '46 to '47.



After retirement, Chick and Carol moved to Clinton, CT, Naples and Fort Myers, FL and Sun City Hilton Head in South Carolina. He continued his dedication to community service and participation in the local Catholic Church. They returned to Clinton permanently in 2011. Chick then became an avid UCONN Huskies basketball fan and devoted to following politics.



He is a member of St. Mary's Church of the Visitation, Clinton, CT.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to Evergreen Woods and the CT Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.



The funeral mass will be held at St Mary's Church of the Visitation, 54 Grove St., Clinton, CT on March 7 at 11:00 a.m. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019