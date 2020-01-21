The Record-Journal Obituaries
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
First Assembly of God Church
601 Paddock Avenue
Meriden, CT
1976 - 2020
Charles "Richard" Frauham, 43, of Cheshire, went to be Home with Jesus, his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Richard was born in Meriden on September 8, 1976, to Charles "Nick" and Janet (Koczak) Frauham. Richard graduated from Heritage Christian Academy in Wallingford and also graduated from Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, FL. He worked for over 20 years as an Inside Sales and Marketing Manager at Amphenol Times Fiber in Wallingford. Richard enjoyed collecting comic books with his son, and he was an avid NY Mets fan. He also loved to attend and watch his son's soccer games. Besides his parents, Richard will be missed and survived by his son Connor Frauham; brother Stephen Frauham of Wallingford; and sister Nicole Jackson and her husband Christopher of Simsbury. He also leaves behind his aunt Joyce Koczak of Wallingford, as well as Connor's mother and Richard's former spouse Heather Bonadonna. He was predeceased by his grandparents on both his mother's and father's sides. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the First Assembly of God Church, 601 Paddock Avenue in Meriden. Burial will be private and take place at Center Street Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a . To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
