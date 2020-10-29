Charles Gerard Saleski of Maybrook, NY, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Born in Meriden, CT, in 1929, and living on North Wall Street there, Charles was the youngest of five children, born to Catherine Moran Saleski and Charles Frank August Saleski.
Charles attended St. Rose's Parochial School and Meriden High School and he was both a veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Charles met the love of his life, Lillian Olson, and they were married in 1951, and proceeded to create a big family with six children. He worked as a chemist at American Cyanamid and in 1970 they moved the family to Newburgh, NY, for his new career change with Graphic Technology, Inc., where he ended his career, as the VP of Engineered Sales. in 1995-2010 Charles and Lillian retired to the mountains of Brevard, NC and in 2010 moved back to Maybrook, NY, to be closer to family.
Charles is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lillian Saleski. In addition, his children, Charles G. Saleski, Jr. and his wife Annette, Paul Saleski, Karen Hintze, Donna Baum's husband Bob, Paty Glasse and her husband Mark, Jennifer Saleski and her wife Teresa. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren: Autumn, Jared, Zachery, Shayna, Krystal, Carly, Graham, and Emma. He joins his daughter Donna Baum in heaven. Although his family is very grateful that they were able to enjoy his company to 91 years old, he will be sadly missed by his entire family, especially Lilly.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., www.applebee-mcphillips.com
