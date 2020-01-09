|
|
Charles H. Winn passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the age of 91. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Jackie) Winn. Charles was born in Reading, MA in 1928, the son of the late Charles Hubert and Agnes Winn. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII in Japan and was a graduate of Merrimack College. Mr. Winn enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.
Charles is survived by his children, Lee and her wife Deb, John and his wife Carol, Nancy and Cathy. He is also survived by his sister Constance Burke and his grandchildren, Meagan Winn and her husband Jay Pucek, Matthew Winn and his wife Cortney, Kevin Winn and his wife Erika, Kyle Winn, Daniel Winn, Will VanAntwerp and Scott VanAntwerp. Charles also had two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Amelia Winn. He was predeceased by his son Charles, his brothers Philip and Alan and his sister Lee. Charles was a devoted husband, a great father and an adoring grandfather who truly loved his family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St. Meriden, CT. All services are private. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020