Charles J. Quigley, 54, of Wayne, N.J., formerly of Berlin, husband of Jennifer (Rainey) Quigley, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Wayne, N.J.
He was born in Paterson, N.J. on Oct. 10, 1964, a son of the late Charles and Myrtle (Wood) Quigley.
Charlie was an avid golfer, loved fishing, football, and most of all, his family. He was charismatic, kind-hearted, and always went out of his way to make others smile.
In addition to his wife, Jennifer, he is survived by his daughters, Devyn Quigley Jackson and her husband, Joshua, of Worcester, Mass., and McKenna Quigley, of Wallingford; his son, Charles Ryan Quigley, of San Diego; his sisters, Mary Lyn Franks, of Bluffton, S.C., Margaret Thoma, of Branford, and Maureen Masi, of Bluffton, S.C.; his brother, Kevin Quigley, of Savannah, Ga.; his former wife, Michelle Ouellette; and all his beloved nieces and nephews.
All arrangements are private and are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019