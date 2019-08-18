The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Charles Quigley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Quigley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles J. Quigley


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles J. Quigley Obituary
Charles J. Quigley, 54, of Wayne, N.J., formerly of Berlin, husband of Jennifer (Rainey) Quigley, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Wayne, N.J.

He was born in Paterson, N.J. on Oct. 10, 1964, a son of the late Charles and Myrtle (Wood) Quigley.

Charlie was an avid golfer, loved fishing, football, and most of all, his family. He was charismatic, kind-hearted, and always went out of his way to make others smile.

In addition to his wife, Jennifer, he is survived by his daughters, Devyn Quigley Jackson and her husband, Joshua, of Worcester, Mass., and McKenna Quigley, of Wallingford; his son, Charles Ryan Quigley, of San Diego; his sisters, Mary Lyn Franks, of Bluffton, S.C., Margaret Thoma, of Branford, and Maureen Masi, of Bluffton, S.C.; his brother, Kevin Quigley, of Savannah, Ga.; his former wife, Michelle Ouellette; and all his beloved nieces and nephews.

All arrangements are private and are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now