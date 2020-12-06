Charles "Skip"Koch, 72 of Wallingford, husband of Nancy (Santillo) Koch, passed away November 28, 2020 at the Veterans Hospital in West Haven, Conn.
He was born in Bridgeport on January 7, 1948, a son of the late Joseph and Genevieve (Lee) Koch. He served in the United States Marine Corps with two tours of duty in Viet Nam during the years 1967 - 1968. He was a decorated Combat Veteran having received a Purple Heart.
Skip was a former store manager for Caldor stores in Wallingford for many years. From there he went on to work at Connecticut Hospital Association as Facilities Manager for 13 years until his retirement in 2011.
Skip was a strong Patriarch to his family, a good friend to all and a man who would give his shirt to anyone in need. He loved life to the fullest and never took anything for granted, he had a heart of gold. He was devoted to his wife Nancy, he was her knight in shining armor and they cherished every moment together, they were truly each other's soul mate. Together they enjoyed motorcycling, kayaking, biking the trails, gardening, spending summers with family on the Maine coast, Lake George and going on many cruises together to the Bahamas and Bermuda. There was always a new road to discover together.
In his earlier days, Skip was an avid photographer. He eventually went on to attend Paier College of Art and the University of New Haven studying photography He had owned and operated camera stores in Madison, Guilford and Hamden. Skip was a devoted volunteer at the West Haven VA Hospital for many years, assisting and helping Veteran's like himself. He belonged to many organizations, a member of the Wallingford Rod and Gun Club, New England Navigator's, Americade Cycle Rally Organization as a volunteer, and the Yamaha Star Motorcycle Riding club where he made many close friends along the way. He enjoyed many years with his children, spending many summers at his Uncle Otis's farm in Vermont, taking his children skiing in the winter, fishing and camping. Skip took much pride in keeping his home beautiful with working around the yard daily. There was always something that needed to be done, having made his "to do lists" daily. He loved to tinker around in the garage, work on his Yamaha trike motorcycle, go fishing on his boat with his brother-in-law Ron, or just putter around in his workshop. He made many trips to Cabela's store or Bass Pro Shops where he loved to shop for whatever he needed, even it meant coming home only with a bag of candy. Skip could always be seen with a cup of Dunkin Donuts coffee in his hand, something he enjoyed having daily. Known as Papa and Poppy to all of his adored grandchildren the word "No" was never in his vocabulary, . They all brought him so much love and joy and they were the sparkles of happiness in his life. He loved all animals and will be missed by his four cats, Jasper, Milo, Bella and Cali.
In addition to his beloved wife Nancy, he is survived by his children, Lisa Rao and husband, Ashvin, of Bronxville, NY, Steven Koch and wife, Sari, of Orange, Mark Koch and wife, Kate, of Stamford; his step-children, David Papoosha and wife, Ann Marie, of East Haddam, Daniel Papoosha and wife, Vanessa, of Naugatuck, and Cody Shanks of Wallingford; his grandchildren, Lauren, Porter, Rafi, Naomi, Lexi, Mackenzie, Daniel "Bubs", Paisley, Declan and Hailey. He will also be missed dearly by his cousin, Allen Engel and wife, Toya, of Georgia, brother-in-law, Ron and wife, Doris Santillo; along with many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church in safer times. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to the Disabled American Veterans, Department of Connecticut, 80 Hall Ave., Suite 801, Meriden, CT 06450 or to the West Haven Veteran's Museum and Learning Center, 30 Hood Terrace, West Haven, CT 06516. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com