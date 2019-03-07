Charles Milton Snedeker, Jr., passed away at the age of 73 on March 1, 2019. Charles was born October 19, 1945, the son of the late Mr. & Mrs. Charles Snedeker, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife, LeeAnn (Sperry) Snedeker and his three daughters, whom he adored, U.S. Air Force Airman Nicole M. Snedeker, Melody Snedeker, and Serenity Snedeker and the many foster children he and his wife helped to raise in their home. He is also survived by his sister Beverly Kuhn and his brother Leslie Snedeker. He was predeceased by his sister Charliene Toth. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many godchildren and loving friends.



Charles worked as a mechanic. In his free time he built many custom cars and trucks and enjoyed time with his family.



Services for Charles will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at the South Meriden Trinity Methodist Church. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019