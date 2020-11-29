Charles Moyles, 95, of Wallingford, loving husband of 67 years to the late Wanda (Kocin) Moyles, passed away November 18, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on March 11, 1925, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Moyles.
Charles was a devoted, loving, generous and hard-working family man. His generosity also extended to anyone in need. He was a great storyteller, loved to tell a good joke and was a skilled jack-of-all-trades.
He was veteran of the United States Army during World War II serving in the South Pacific from 1943 until 1946. Charles retired from New Departure in Bristol and also the United Auto Workers of Region 9A in Farmington, where he served as an International Representative. He was a parishioner and member of the Men's Club of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Yalesville.
Charles played semi-pro football with several teams in Meriden in 1942 and again, after returning home from the war, in 1946 until he was severely injured in 1948. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed the New York Yankees.
He was Past Commander of the V.F.W. Post 585, a member of the American Post in Wallingford, a member of the D.A.V Post 6 in Bristol and also the Chairperson of Local 987 U.A.W. retirees of Meriden. He was a member of the Antique Veterans of Meriden and a member of the Knights of Columbus Silver City Council #2 of Meriden. He also enjoyed organizing bus trips to the casino for groups of retirees, family and friends.
Charles is survived by his daughters, Linda Moyles of Wallingford and Karen Sands and her husband, Richard, of Meriden; his grandchildren, Joel Jekubovich and his wife, Christy, Gregg Jekubovich and his wife, Julia, Melissa Moyles-Farr, Christa Myers and her husband, Jeff, and Jessica Sands and her husband, Joseph Barbera; his great grandchildren Erika Farr, Jason Farr, Emma, Evan, Ethan and Eden Jekubovich and Charlie Myers; a special nephew, Robert Moyles, and many other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by six brothers and sisters, his son, Charles K. Moyles, his granddaughter, Janeene Moyles, and his great granddaughter, Dominique Farr.
Charles and his family would like to extend special thanks to his good friends and neighbors, Juan and Pat Matos, who have always been a great help over the years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Yalesville. To view the Mass via livestream, please visit his web-page at wallingfordfh.com
on Thursday. Entombment with military honors will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford.