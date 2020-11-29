1/1
Charles Moyles
1925 - 2020
Charles Moyles, 95, of Wallingford, loving husband of 67 years to the late Wanda (Kocin) Moyles, passed away November 18, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on March 11, 1925, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Moyles.

Charles was a devoted, loving, generous and hard-working family man. His generosity also extended to anyone in need. He was a great storyteller, loved to tell a good joke and was a skilled jack-of-all-trades.

He was veteran of the United States Army during World War II serving in the South Pacific from 1943 until 1946. Charles retired from New Departure in Bristol and also the United Auto Workers of Region 9A in Farmington, where he served as an International Representative. He was a parishioner and member of the Men's Club of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Yalesville.

Charles played semi-pro football with several teams in Meriden in 1942 and again, after returning home from the war, in 1946 until he was severely injured in 1948. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed the New York Yankees.

He was Past Commander of the V.F.W. Post 585, a member of the American Post in Wallingford, a member of the D.A.V Post 6 in Bristol and also the Chairperson of Local 987 U.A.W. retirees of Meriden. He was a member of the Antique Veterans of Meriden and a member of the Knights of Columbus Silver City Council #2 of Meriden. He also enjoyed organizing bus trips to the casino for groups of retirees, family and friends.

Charles is survived by his daughters, Linda Moyles of Wallingford and Karen Sands and her husband, Richard, of Meriden; his grandchildren, Joel Jekubovich and his wife, Christy, Gregg Jekubovich and his wife, Julia, Melissa Moyles-Farr, Christa Myers and her husband, Jeff, and Jessica Sands and her husband, Joseph Barbera; his great grandchildren Erika Farr, Jason Farr, Emma, Evan, Ethan and Eden Jekubovich and Charlie Myers; a special nephew, Robert Moyles, and many other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by six brothers and sisters, his son, Charles K. Moyles, his granddaughter, Janeene Moyles, and his great granddaughter, Dominique Farr.

Charles and his family would like to extend special thanks to his good friends and neighbors, Juan and Pat Matos, who have always been a great help over the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Yalesville. To view the Mass via livestream, please visit his web-page at wallingfordfh.com on Thursday. Entombment with military honors will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford.




Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 28, 2020
To the best great grandfather out there; you were the most amazing person in my life and I am beyond thankful that I’ve had almost 24 years with you. You made me into the person I am today with your constant love and support. Grandpa, I miss you so much already. I love you.
Erika Farr
Family
November 28, 2020
One of the few people I can say who I will truly miss! Our phone calls and my visits with you meant so much to me! To be considered worthy of that time was special to me! Thank you for everything, sir! You can truly rest now and Godspeed! I love you!
Richard Sands
Family
November 28, 2020
I remember Uncle Charlie very fondly. He was my mom’s ( Carole Sobel Lemke) uncle. He would often stop by and visit my mom- especially when she was dying of cancer 20 years ago. He was a very kind and loving man. I am so sorry for your loss.
Nancy Twarog
