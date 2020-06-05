Charles P. Gattilia, 93, departed this life on June 3, 2020 peacefully at home. He was the beloved husband of Marion (Goss) Gattilia.
Charles was born in North Haven, CT, on January 18, 1927 to the late Charles and Mary Gattilia.
Charles was a veteran of the US Army Air Corps, and worked in construction for many years before continuing his employment with Ulbrich Stainless Steel until his retirement. He built and raced stock cars and midgets in the 1950's and continued to love watching car racing throughout his life. He took great joy in tinkering and was known as a man who could repair anything. The greatest joy of his life was his family and grandchildren with whom he could sit and talk for hours.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his three children: Bonnie Stec of Wallingford; Gary Gattilia and his wife Rebecca of Wallingford; and Marlene Jekubovich and her husband Wayne of Florida; and his grandchildren: Derrick, Dean and Carly Stec, Rachele and Melissa Gattilia, and Matthew, Travis, Cody and Jake Jekubovich; and his great grandchildren: Dylan, Mason and Theo.
Services will be private. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.