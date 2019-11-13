|
Charles R. Johnson, 92, of Wallingford, loving husband of Lois (Foster) Johnson for nearly 70 years, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family, Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Charles was born in Providence, R.I., September 21, 1927, a son of the late Adolph F. Johnson and Alice (Lindberg) Johnson and had been a Wallingford resident since 1954. He was a graduate of URI and was a proud U.S. Army Veteran of World War II, where he served in Saipan. Charles was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft as a chemical engineer. He was a member of The First Congregational Church of Wallingford. He was a member of Compass Lodge No. 9 in Wallingford, the Knights Templar in Meriden and a Shriner with the Sphinx Temple. He was a member of several civic organizations including Kiwanis, and was a Key Club Advisor at Lyman Hall High School. Charles also served as Co chairman of Holiday for Giving, and Chairman for the Wallingford Park and Rec. Department.
Charles and his wife loved to travel all over the world. They were members of Friendship Force and often hosted people from around the world. They participated in the Wallingford England exchange program many times and made many friends around the world.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved having them attend many of his community events. He also loved going to his grandchildren's sporting events.
In addition to his wife Lois, he is survived by his three daughters Gretchen [Roman] Mrozinski of Wallingford, Jocelyn [Paul] Bruton of Guilford, Pamela [Jesse] of Bolton; his grandchildren Ryan, and Jared Mrozinski, Ashley, Kyle, and Christopher Bruton; great grandchildren Charlotte, Sophia and Elizabeth ; his sister Eleanor[Thomas]Porter of Virginia; his brother Kenneth [Judy] Johnson of MA; his sister-in-law Joan Johnson of R.I., several nieces; and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Arnold Johnson, nephew Brian Porter, and niece Robin Erwin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the First Congregational Church of Wallingford, 23 South Main St., Monday November 18, at 11:00 AM. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be private in Rhode Island. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Charles may be sent to . Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 12, 2019