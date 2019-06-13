Charles V. Constantinople, 72, beloved husband of Cynthia (Dow) Constantinople for 50 years, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday June 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 15, 1946, he was the son of the late Vito and Hazel Constantinople. Charles was a lifelong resident of Meriden and served honorably as a U.S. Marine in Vietnam. He retired from Pratt & Whitney after 37 years and continued on to work at Hunters for 10 years. He was an avid photographer of birds and nature. He enjoyed camping with his grandchildren. He enjoyed movies, art/drawing, and traveling. He was a past member of the New Haven Governors Foot Guard.



Charles is survived by his three children; daughter Nicole & Richard Cahoone of Meriden, sons Anthony Constantinople of Meriden and Damon Constantinople of New Bedford, MA, his three sisters; Diane & Roger Polvinen of Maine, Donna & Danny Tanner of Meriden, and Joanne & Lawrence McIntosh of Meriden, and four beloved grandchildren; Clarissa, Caitlyn, Crista, and Joshua Cahoone.



Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Tuesday, June 18 at 11 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06450. Burial will be at State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Ln, Middletown, CT 06457. Family and friends may call prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from June 13 to June 12, 2019