Charles W. Flanagan Jr.
Our World is certainly undergoing many changes today, often negative ones. The list grew a bit longer on December 1, 2020 with the loss of Charles W. Flanagan, Jr., 91, of Meriden. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he passed away peacefully at the Miller Memorial Community in Meriden. Charles was the devoted and loving husband of the late Theresa (Skryzniarz) Flanagan, with whom he shared 51 years of a truly happy marriage.

Charles was born in Meriden, September 26, 1929, the son of the late Charles W. Flanagan, Sr. and Helen (Soboleski) Flanagan and was a lifelong Meriden resident. He was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran, faithfully serving his country during the Korean War. Charles was employed by the Miller Johnson Co. Inc., in Meriden until his retirement, where he worked long, hard hours to provide for his family. He loved learning and his knowledge of all things was always remarked by his family.

He is survived by his two sons Glenn Flanagan of Suffield and Gary Flanagan of Higganum; his grandchildren Amanda Bierkan, Jamie Peterson, Tyler, Lauren, Timothy, and Michael Flanagan; three great grandchildren Cade and Norah Flanagan, and Kelsey Peterson. He was predeceased by a son James Flanagan; and a grandson Christopher Flanagan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady Queen of Angels, Holy Angels Church in South Meriden at a future date. Interment with military honors will be private in St. Mary Cemetery in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Charles may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of The Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. For online expressions of sympathy visit: stempienfuneralhome.com





Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
