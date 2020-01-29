|
|
Charlotte H. Sova, 78, of Meriden, wife of the late John J. Sova, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020.
She was born in Waterbury on June 28, 1941, a daughter of the late Thomas Hickox and Vallie (Sankey) Hill.
Charlotte married, became a homemaker, and raised her family. Prior to her retirement, she was the Assistant Cook at Sheehan High School. Her greatest loves were her grandchildren, camping - for over 40 years at Laurel Lock Campground in CT and an avid fan of UCONN Women's basketball.
She is survived by her sons, John J. Sova, Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Meriden and Kevin Sova of Wallingford; her daughter, Darlene Ferrari and her husband, Frank, of Wallingford; her grandchildren Jack T. Sova and Jennifer Ferrari and her fiance, Brandon Rago; Sister-in law Linda Hickox of Wolcott; Brother-in-law Martin Scott of Waterbury; and several nieces and nephews; She was predeceased by her sister, Marjorie Scott, and her brother, Thomas Hickox.
All services are private and are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. Gifts in her memory can be made to the .
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020