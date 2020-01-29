The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Charlotte Sova
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Sova
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte H. Sova


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte H. Sova Obituary
Charlotte H. Sova, 78, of Meriden, wife of the late John J. Sova, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020.

She was born in Waterbury on June 28, 1941, a daughter of the late Thomas Hickox and Vallie (Sankey) Hill.

Charlotte married, became a homemaker, and raised her family. Prior to her retirement, she was the Assistant Cook at Sheehan High School. Her greatest loves were her grandchildren, camping - for over 40 years at Laurel Lock Campground in CT and an avid fan of UCONN Women's basketball.

She is survived by her sons, John J. Sova, Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Meriden and Kevin Sova of Wallingford; her daughter, Darlene Ferrari and her husband, Frank, of Wallingford; her grandchildren Jack T. Sova and Jennifer Ferrari and her fiance, Brandon Rago; Sister-in law Linda Hickox of Wolcott; Brother-in-law Martin Scott of Waterbury; and several nieces and nephews; She was predeceased by her sister, Marjorie Scott, and her brother, Thomas Hickox.

All services are private and are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. Gifts in her memory can be made to the .
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -