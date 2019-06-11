Charlyne F. Geier, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Skyview. She was the wife of William F. Geier, her loving husband of 52 years.



Born on August 8, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Madeline (Madieline) Samperi. Charlyne was a longtime resident of Meriden and worked in the retail business from where she retired. Her favorite pastime was watching movies and going to the movie theater. A kind and gentle individual, Charlyne will be greatly missed.



Besides her husband Bill, Mrs. Geier is survived by her son-in-law Mark Nati and a sister Angela. She was predeceased by her three children: William C. Geier, Robert E. Geier and Michelle L. Nati.



Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, June 13th from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. and attend her funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. Burial will follow in St. Laurent Cemetery. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.smithruzzofuneralhome.com. Published in The Record-Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019