Cheryl J. Greenwood, 58, formerly of Meriden, passed away peacefully with her loving sister Debra by her side, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Twin Maples Nursing Home in Durham.
Cheryl was born in Meriden, September 16, 1961, a daughter of the late Juanita (Ramos) Greenwood and John (Priscilla) Greenwood of Meriden. She had been employed as a waitress in Meriden for many years. Cheryl loved her work and customers.
In addition to her father and stepmother, she is survived by her sister Debra G. Iwerks and her husband Paul of Meriden; her brother John Greenwood of Huntington Beach, CA.; her niece Christine Jewett and her husband Andrew of Hermosa Beach, CA; and her nephew Gregory Iwerks of Meriden.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Twin Maples for their loving care and would also like to thank Seasons Hospice.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service, Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St. Meriden. (Covid 19 precautions and social distancing will be followed). For online expressions of sympathy visit: smithruzzofuneralhome.com