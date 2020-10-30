To John, Lisa, Patty, Justin & all family & friends, I send my deepest sympathy and prayers. Cheri's departure was shocking & extremely painful. We have been friends for over 35 years. She was so full of life and love and laughter. My soul was brighter and my heart fuller when I spent time with her usually celebrating our birthdays together since we were both aquarians. We worked together at Newfield publications for years. The untimeliness of her passing has us all numb and aching inside. Hold tight to those you love around you. Find comfort and support from each other and know that one day we will all reconnect again. Keep her alive in your hearts and in your memories as I will. Love you so much Cheri. I will miss your bright spirit, your insatiable laughter, your beautiful smile. ❤

Sharon DeCrosta

Friend