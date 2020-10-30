Cheryl "Cheri" (Colavito) Morris, 68, of Durham, beloved wife of John Morris, died suddenly at her home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Cheryl was born in Middletown, daughter of the late, Patrick and Jacquelin (Ahrens) Colavito. Besides her husband John, Cheri is survived by a daughter, Lisa Warzecha of Middletown, a sister, Patricia Sheehan and her husband, Edward of Florida, two step sons, John "Jack" Morris and wife Nicole of Middlebury and Peter Morris of Middlefield, two step grandchildren, Jack and Grace, and an adored nephew, Justin Sheehan, also of Florida. In addition, Cheryl was blessed with many wonderful in-laws, cousins, friends, and two beloved family dogs, Barley and Henry. For 25 years, Cheri owned and operated Suburban Dry Cleaners in Middlefield, CT, where she worked side by side with her father, Pat, until her retirement. Cheri also assisted her husband, John, with his business, Buckles International in Meriden, CT. Cheri was vibrant, vivacious, and full of love, adored by all of those who were fortunate enough to be a part of her bright light. She enjoyed, more than anything, spending time with her family on holidays, annual beach vacations, and dog walks. Cheri didn't miss a Red Sox game and knew every episode of I Love Lucy. Our world is a better place for having had her in it and she will be dearly missed by so many, especially walking into her kitchen on a Sunday and smelling a pot of her delicious homemade sauce simmering on the stove. A funeral liturgy was held Monday, October 26, 2020 at Saint Pius X Church, Middletown. Burial was held in Saint Sebastian Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Labs4Rescue.com
