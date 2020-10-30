1/1
Cheryl Morris
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Cheryl "Cheri" (Colavito) Morris, 68, of Durham, beloved wife of John Morris, died suddenly at her home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Cheryl was born in Middletown, daughter of the late, Patrick and Jacquelin (Ahrens) Colavito. Besides her husband John, Cheri is survived by a daughter, Lisa Warzecha of Middletown, a sister, Patricia Sheehan and her husband, Edward of Florida, two step sons, John "Jack" Morris and wife Nicole of Middlebury and Peter Morris of Middlefield, two step grandchildren, Jack and Grace, and an adored nephew, Justin Sheehan, also of Florida. In addition, Cheryl was blessed with many wonderful in-laws, cousins, friends, and two beloved family dogs, Barley and Henry. For 25 years, Cheri owned and operated Suburban Dry Cleaners in Middlefield, CT, where she worked side by side with her father, Pat, until her retirement. Cheri also assisted her husband, John, with his business, Buckles International in Meriden, CT. Cheri was vibrant, vivacious, and full of love, adored by all of those who were fortunate enough to be a part of her bright light. She enjoyed, more than anything, spending time with her family on holidays, annual beach vacations, and dog walks. Cheri didn't miss a Red Sox game and knew every episode of I Love Lucy. Our world is a better place for having had her in it and she will be dearly missed by so many, especially walking into her kitchen on a Sunday and smelling a pot of her delicious homemade sauce simmering on the stove. A funeral liturgy was held Monday, October 26, 2020 at Saint Pius X Church, Middletown. Burial was held in Saint Sebastian Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Labs4Rescue.com. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
OCT
26
Liturgy
10:30 AM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
October 27, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
October 26, 2020
October 26, 2020
October 26, 2020
Our Deepest sympathy to the Morris family and many prayers. Cheri was a wonderful person and she will be miss by many. God bless you and your family at this time. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate Cheri's life.
290 Pratt Street, LLC. Kingsbrook Development
Coworker
October 25, 2020
To Cheri's family, especially Patti- I was so sorry to hear of Cheri's passing. I have fond memories of hilarious laughter and busy carefree fun in our days at Mercy and our time working at Guida's. May God bless you all and may the memory of the good times bring you comfort and peace.
Lisa (Ferretti) Foley
Classmate
October 25, 2020
October 25, 2020
October 24, 2020
To Cheri's family, my deepest sympathy and many prayers. We were long-time customers of Suburban Cleaners and it was never just a drop-off or pick-up, it was a visit, a quick catch-up. I still think of Cheri & Pat & Lisa as I drive by daily. May your memories give you comfort and bring you peace.
Nadine Ernst
October 24, 2020
To John,Lisa & Family - I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss. To have know Cheri has made our lives better. I will always remember the holidays and will carry sweet memories of her. She will be greatly missed. Love Barbara, Kristina & Michael Sai
Barbara Sai
Family
October 24, 2020
To John, Lisa, Patty, Justin & all family & friends, I send my deepest sympathy and prayers. Cheri's departure was shocking & extremely painful. We have been friends for over 35 years. She was so full of life and love and laughter. My soul was brighter and my heart fuller when I spent time with her usually celebrating our birthdays together since we were both aquarians. We worked together at Newfield publications for years. The untimeliness of her passing has us all numb and aching inside. Hold tight to those you love around you. Find comfort and support from each other and know that one day we will all reconnect again. Keep her alive in your hearts and in your memories as I will. Love you so much Cheri. I will miss your bright spirit, your insatiable laughter, your beautiful smile. ❤
Sharon DeCrosta
Friend
October 24, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Colavito and Morris families, especially to her sister Pat and daughter Lisa. Any death is difficult to accept, but a sudden death is devastating. I will pray for her soul, and for all of you in my daily prayers.
Evelyn Maher
Teacher
October 24, 2020
October 23, 2020
Lisa, My deepest sympathy goes out to you and your family on the loss of your mother. Cheryl was so friendly and always had a smile on her face. May all of your wonderful memories bring you comfort. God bless, Kathy Zions
Kathy Zions
Acquaintance
October 23, 2020
Cheri was always smiling and it was a pleasure getting to know her. It was always nice to see her walking Barley. We met while walking our dogs up and down the street and bonded over the love of the dogs. My kids loved seeing Barley and giving him hugs and treats. She will be missed dearly in the neighborhood by all. Our condolences to the family and Barley. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Seely Family
Neighbor
October 23, 2020
Fly, fly high.
Take good care of Cheris dogs.
October 22, 2020
I’ve known Cheri for many years and she was always up..I followed her on Facebook and could tell she loved her dogs as much as I loved mine..my heart breaks for the family’s loss..
Nadine Rousseau
Friend
October 22, 2020
Stephen and I are devastated regarding the loss of your mom. Our hearts break for you. We love you and will support you with whatever you need. -Jaime and Steve Ment
