Cheryl R. Burkhardt, 75, of Southington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Born on Feb. 11, 1944 in Houlton, Maine to the late Raymond and Hope (Alward) Ritchie, she had been a longtime Southington resident.



She was a devoted mother and loving Nana. Her entire life was dedicated to her children and her grandchildren. She never missed an event or activity that involved her grandchildren; she prioritized their events above her own. Her pets, Cindi and Poppy, gave her great comfort in recent years during her battle with cancer.



Cheryl retired from Eyelet Specialty Company in Wallingford, where she worked as a purchasing agent for many years. After her retirement, she worked as a CNA at the Bradley Home in Meriden. Additionally, she worked with her son in his Southington-based bakery distribution business.



Cheryl is survived by her children, Beth Rose and her daughter, Amanda, of Southington, Joel Conte and his wife, Joanne, and their children, Rachel and Jacob, all of Southington; her sister, Elaine Briggs, of Torrington; her brother, David J. Ritchie and his wife, Beth, of Southington; her husband, John C. Burkhardt, of Meriden; her nieces and nephews Wanda and Donald Bourgoin, Wendy and Vic Paradis, John and Kristine Ritchie, Michael Ritchie, Carrie and Kevin Daddona and all their children; her sister-in-law, Karen Wasilewski and her children, Peter J. Wasilewski and Charles Wasilewski and his wife, Lindsay, all of Meriden; her husband's son, Keith Burkhardt and grandson, Bradley, his daughter, Jacqueline B. Arsenault, and her daughters Jacey and Anna Marie, all of Florida.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Roger Ritchie; brother-in-law, Gene Briggs Sr.; her nephew, Gene "Buddy" Briggs Jr.; and step-grandson, John Paul Arsenault.



Cheryl's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at the Smilow Cancer Hospital for their compassion and excellent care that they provided for her over the last six years.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Cheryl's memory may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450; or to the Closer to Free Fund, Yale New Haven Hospital, Office of Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979.



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, at Apple Valley Worship Center, 594 W. Center St., Southington. Burial will follow in South End Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Record-Journal on May 6, 2019