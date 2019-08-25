Home

Cheryl Smith, 61, of Meriden, passed away on August 16, 2019, surrounded by her family after a long struggle with cancer.

Cheryl was raised in Wallingford, graduated from Sheehan High School and worked as a waitress most of her life.

Cheryl wrote a non-published children's book named Carrot Pie.

In addition to writing, she loved cooking, baking, gardening, music, karaoke, going to the beach, The Assateague's Wild Horses and her beloved cat Jesse. Cheryl traveled to Maine, Vermont, Rhode Island, Maryland, DC, Virginia and Nevada.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Henry Smith, siblings Lee and Warren Smith.

She is survived by her mother, Helen Gamble Lawrence, siblings, Deborah Smith Hanlon, Kathleen Lawrence Smith, Stephen, Edward, and Michael Lawrence, Irene, Ronald, Robert and Dale Smith, daughters Christine Spiritt, Cathleen Frey, four grandchildren, one great grandchild, many nephews, nieces and cousins.

A Private Memorial will be held at a later date.

We will miss her soulful spirit. She was loved, she mattered and is now truly free.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
