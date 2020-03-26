|
Chester Tabaka, 89, formerly of Stratford, husband of the late Teresa Tabaka, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the CT Hospice in Branford after a brief illness.
Mr. Tabaka was born in Poland and was employed by Peerless Aluminum Foundry in Bridgeport for 30 years before retiring. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church and loved gardening vegetables and flowers.
He is survived by a daughter, Barbara Mallick and her husband Robert, a son, Mark Tabaka and his wife Danielle and three grandchildren; David Mallick, Dylan Tabaka and Molly Teresa Tabaka.
All services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Chester's caregiver, Hania Grabowska, for her dedication and compassionate care over the past year. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 26, 2020