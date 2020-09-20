Christina M. (Fountain) Luponio, 54, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the HOCC at New Britain General.
Born July 23, 1966 in Southington she was the daughter of Lea (Noack) Fountain of Southington and Wilfred Fountain and wife Cynthia of Niantic.
Christina adored her grandchildren, and loved to visit with her father at the beach in Niantic. She cherished her cats and enjoyed listening to Stevie Nicks.
In addition to her parents she leaves her children, daughter Stephanie Avitabile and husband Christopher of Burlington, NC and son Michael Luponio of Southington; a brother, Joel Fountain of Meriden, three grandchildren, Madison and Ella Luponio and Owen Avitabile along with several nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by two brothers, Peter & Kenny Fountain
Services for Christina will be held at the convenience of her family. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements.