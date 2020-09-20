1/1
Christina M. Luponio
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christina M. (Fountain) Luponio, 54, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the HOCC at New Britain General.

Born July 23, 1966 in Southington she was the daughter of Lea (Noack) Fountain of Southington and Wilfred Fountain and wife Cynthia of Niantic.

Christina adored her grandchildren, and loved to visit with her father at the beach in Niantic. She cherished her cats and enjoyed listening to Stevie Nicks.

In addition to her parents she leaves her children, daughter Stephanie Avitabile and husband Christopher of Burlington, NC and son Michael Luponio of Southington; a brother, Joel Fountain of Meriden, three grandchildren, Madison and Ella Luponio and Owen Avitabile along with several nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by two brothers, Peter & Kenny Fountain

Services for Christina will be held at the convenience of her family. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dellavecchia Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved