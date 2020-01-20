|
Christine M. Forrest, 67, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side, on January 17, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was the daughter of Mary Rogalski and the late Henry Rogalski, born January 3, 1953 in Meriden. Christine resided in Meriden and Wallingford.
She graduated from Maloney High School. Mrs. Forrest was employed by Helm & Helm PC. Having served in the U.S. Air Force.
She is survived by her two sons, Mason and his wife Lisa, Lee and his wife Jennifer, her six grandchildren, Hunter, Jake, Blake, Caleb, Noah, and Charlie Forrest, three sisters, Patricia Carabetta, Susan Pappas, and Beth Baigert, and her brother David Rogalski.
Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry and Sons Funeral Home, Meriden CT, 06450, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory, may be made to the DAV 80 Hall Ave. Meriden CT, 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jan. 20, 2020