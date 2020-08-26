1/1
Christine R. Carter-Neill
1960 - 2020
Christine R. (Carter) Neill, 60, beloved wife of Thomas W. Neill, passed away on Saturday. August 22, 2020 at MidState Medical Center after a 5-month illness. Born in Meriden on January 17, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Gladys (nee Barnes) & George Carter. She attended Meriden schools obtaining her GED as well as earning college credit at Middlesex Community College. Christine was employed by MidState Medical Center - Pathology Laboratory as a Lab Assistant working next to the Pathology doctors and their assistants.

Chris grew up in the Girls Club programs and was a YMCA Camp Councilor during the 70's, 80's and 90's. In the early 80's she was an active marching member of the Newington Drum Corps. She was also a member and Past President of the Meriden Emblem Club #225 which met at the Meriden Elks Lodge #35. Christine was also a past social member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Chris was also an active member of the Meriden Turner Society.

Besides her husband, Thomas, she is survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Coburn (Neill); three sisters, Laura Carter, Sandra Chalue and Cynthia Serio (Paul) and two brothers-in-law, Andrew (Tammy) Neill and Jeffrey Spencer Sr. Christine is also survived by her five nieces, Melissa Zoni (David) and their daughter Olivia, Crystal Jackson (David) and their daughter Dalila and son Zaedyn, Jessica Brisk-Cross (James) and their daughter Jesalee, Amia Serio and Heather Lauren Woodbury; four nephews, Jeff Spencer Jr. (Caroline) and their sons Grayson and Cole, Blake Spencer (Melinda) and their daughters Aubrey, Zoey and Lacey, Mark Coburn (Anna) and their daughter Alice and son Thomas and Paul Serio. She was predeceased by a brother-in-law Neil D. Coburn.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, August 28, at 2 pm at Walnut Grove Cemetery, 817 Old Colony Rd, Meriden CT 06450. Should friends desire, contributions in Christine's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005, the American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108 or a local charity of one's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Walnut Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
Chris had such an infectious laugh! Her laugh and spirit will be truly missed at family gatherings; holidays and special occasions. My condolences to Tom and her family, she was such a kind, caring person, rest in peace.
Susan Coburn
Friend
August 25, 2020
Worked with Chris for years. What a great lady. We shared so many laughs. So sorry to her family.
Joyce Scanlon
Friend
