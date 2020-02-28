The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Christine Whitney
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
VFW Hall
23 Prince St.
Wallingford, CT
Christine R. Whitney


10/7/1977 - 2/26/2020
Christine R. Whitney Obituary
Christine Whitney, 42, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born in Meriden, Connecticut to Diane Coman Varney and the late Ronald Varney. She survived by her husband James Whitney Jr, their three children, Jacob, Emily and Ryan and her brother David Varney.

A memorial service for friends and family will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the VFW Hall, 23 Prince St., Wallingford, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., with a potluck gathering to follow. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 28, 2020
