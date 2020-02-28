|
|
Christine Whitney, 42, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born in Meriden, Connecticut to Diane Coman Varney and the late Ronald Varney. She survived by her husband James Whitney Jr, their three children, Jacob, Emily and Ryan and her brother David Varney.
A memorial service for friends and family will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the VFW Hall, 23 Prince St., Wallingford, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., with a potluck gathering to follow. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 28, 2020