Christine Ruth Gullo, 48, a lifelong resident of Meriden, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Aug 3rd.
Born in Stamford to Evelyn and Fred Nilsson, Christine graduated Platt High School in 1988, and went on to work in fine Jewelry at G Fox before becoming a committed and loving full-time mom.
Christine is survived by her children Bobby and Jessie, father Fred, sister Debbie, and former husband John Gullo. All of whom cared for Christine with the deepest of love and affection. She was predeceased by her mother Evelyn.
A visitation period will be held at Wallingford Funeral Home on Friday, August 9th from 4:00pm-7:00pm, and is open to the friends and family of Christine.
Christine journeyed through life with a passion for the stories told in film, the excitement of travel, the simple pleasure of good chocolate, the joy of singing, and the countless adventures driving her convertible with those she held close. She will be greatly missed.
