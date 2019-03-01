Christopher G. Ormsby, 46, loving husband of Michele (Szumigala) Ormsby, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy illness.



Born in Meriden CT on October 9, 1972, he was the son of Frank H. Ormsby of South Carolina and Margaret "Peggy" (Sullivan) Ormsby. He was a lifelong Meriden resident and graduated from H.C. Wilcox Technical High School, Class of 1991.



Chris was employed by Edac Technologies as a tool maker for almost 20 years. He was a parishioner of St. Laurent Church, where he was an altar server for 11 years and Mt. Carmel Church of Meriden. He was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Silver City Council #2. In memory of his brother, Chris tirelessly worked as a sponsor of the Daniel B. Ormsby Memorial Blood Drive for which he received the Governor's Award in 2002. He loved woodworking and was a member of the Central Connecticut Woodturners. He was a devoted family man and friend and always put others before himself.



Besides his loving wife and parents, he is survived by his thirteen year old daughter Emma, his twelve year old son Daniel and his sister Margie Butkiewicz and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved pets, Ellie and Simba. He was predeceased by his brother Daniel B. Ormsby and his maternal grandparents Andrew and Marjorie Sullivan.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mt. Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden, CT. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial at St. Laurent Cemetery will be at a later date. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden on Sunday March 3rd from 4 to 7 p.m. Should friends desire, the family asks all who are able to donate blood, to do so in Chris' memory. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019