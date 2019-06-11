On June 6th, 2019, Christopher "Stix" Lawrence Esposito passed unexpectedly. He is survived by his daughter Gia Marie Esposito, love of his life Gina Barbiuto, parents Sheryl Lanahan and Larry Esposito, brother Shane Esposito and wife Tara, Larry Esposito and wife Cheryl, Patrick Lanahan, sisters Michelle Mele & Ashlee Esposito and nieces and nephews Gabriella, Jacob, Hayden, Cooper and Molly Esposito.



Chris graduated in 1996 from Mark T. Sheehan High School in Wallingford where he was an accomplished tri athlete. He was an amazing man and father with a heart of gold. Chris cherished his many friendships, especially his childhood friends that were like his family. He was an avid soccer and football enthusiast; Chris loved his New York Giants. He will be forever missed by his daughter, family, spouse and friends. His light was extinguished too soon, but he will live on in our hearts and memories always.



The family will receive visitors on Thursday, June 13th from 3-7pm at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home at 273 S. Elm Street in Wallingford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 14th at 11:00am at the Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Wallingford. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gia Esposito Education Fund, c/o The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street in Wallingford, CT 06492. www.bcbailey.com Published in The Record-Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019