Christopher Morris, 39, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. His friends and family are heartbroken by his sudden death.
Chris was born in Meriden, April 21, 1980, a beloved son of Patricia (Hoffman) Quaranto and Glen (Nancy) Morris, all of Wallingford. He was a well-respected Art Director in Fairfield County with over 15 years of experience and was a skilled photographer. He played an important role in the annual Landon Collins Celebrity Softball Game each year. He will be remembered as a kind and generous man willing to go above and beyond for his family and friends. Chris loved the NY Giants and riding his motorcycle with friends. He was a big sneakerhead and always matched from head to toe. Chris will be remembered for his natural ability and enjoyment for making people laugh and was a talented comedian.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Tom (Simeone) Morris; his sisters, Sarah (Bill) Lundell and Rachel (Ben) Cislo; his maternal grandfather, Francis Hoffman; his paternal grandmother, Frances Morris; and several aunts; uncles; nieces; and nephews. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Jacquelin Hoffman; and paternal grandfather, Don Morris.
In honor of Chris, his family requests that you wear your "Best" pair of sneakers to the service!
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N, Main St. Ext., Monday, Sept, 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7 p.m.
