|
|
Christopher S. Andrews, 49, of Coral Springs, Florida, formerly of South Meriden, died unexpectedly, Sunday, March 1, 2020. Chris was born in Meriden, March 22, 1970, a son of John H. Andrews, Jr., and the late Nancy (Heller) Andrews.
Besides his father and stepmother Barbara, he leaves his beloved son Cameron, sister Sharon Wood and partner Richard Hanley, brother John and sister in law Anne, former wife Susan Wheeler-Andrews, aunt Cynthia (Ronald) Isyk and several nieces, nephews and cousins, and best friend Lorie Vincenzo Morgen and her family.
He was employed as a teaching professional and outside operations manager at Bonaventure Golf Club in Weston, Florida. Chris was an exceptional athlete. He played baseball, basketball and soccer in Meriden and South Meriden leagues and lettered at Platt High School in soccer, basketball and golf as a three-season athlete. After graduating from Platt, he attended Jacksonville University. Chris was a wonderful father, son, brother, friend and coach; he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service celebrating Chris' life will be held on Sunday, March 22, 12:00 p.m., at Bonaventure Golf Club. A memorial service will take place in Meriden at a later date. Information on memorial services and online condolences may be posted on Chris' Facebook page at C.s.Andrews.
Contributions in Chris' name may be made to First Tee, 425 South Legacy Trail St., Augustine, FL 32092 https://firsttee.org/donate/ or American Junior Golf Association AJGA Foundation, 1980 Sports Club Drive, Braselton, GA 30517 https://legacy.ajga.org/donations.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020