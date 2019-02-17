Claire (Lapham) Smith, 91, of Wallingford, wife of the late Leroy G. Smith, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at Masonicare in Wallingford.



She was born in Greenwood, Maine on Nov. 16, 1927, a daughter of the late Carlton and Lillian (Cross) Lapham.



She graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine and Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education. She loved to volunteer her time and spent much of her time helping Habitat for Humanity, First Congregational Church of Wallingford, and the Wallingford Homeless Shelter. She loved to read and play the piano, and loved to shovel snow.



She is survived by her son, Christopher R. Smith and his wife, Blanca, of Southington; her daughters, Diana Pound and her husband, Robert, of Colebrook, Rebecca A. Kesilewski and her husband, Mark, of Meriden, and Kathleen M. Corden and her husband, Charles, of Floral City, Fla.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Lapham; and her sister, Nellie Swan.



Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St., Yalesville section of Wallingford, on Friday, Feb. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Maine. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to The First Congregational Church of Wallingford, 23 S. Main St., Wallingford, Ct. 06492



Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019