Clara S. Orlawski, 93, of Woodbury, formerly of Meriden, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Francis J. Orlawski for almost 67 years.Clara was born on December 18, 1926, in Meriden, the youngest daughter of Elias and Olga (Kisla) Savchik.Clara attended Meriden schools and Larson Junior College, and then studied voice and piano at the Hartt School of Music in West Hartford.She met Francis when she was 19 and he was 21, and they married on November 14, 1953.They had 74 happy and loving years together and travelled the world, but the favorite destination was Aruba.Clara was a lifelong member of SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church where she sang in the choir her entire life. She served as the president of the St. Mary's Ladies Aid Society for many years.She was something else. That Clara had style. Voted Best Dressed in high school, and then for the rest of her life, she was always dressed to the nines.Clara had a lifelong love of music, especially opera, and visited many opera houses, but her favorite was the Met in NYC.She was the president of the Rosa Ponselle Society in Meriden and sang in many choruses. There was always a song on her lips.Everyone loved Clara and she loved everyone in return. She made all of our lives so much sweeter.She had a quiet grace about her that everyone felt in her presence.She will be missed by all, but especially by her family."Elegance is when the inside is as beautiful as the outside."--Coco Chanel.Our Clara was elegant.She is survived by her husband, Francis; son, John Orlawski; and daughter, Hilary Standish; other survivors are her dear sister-in-law, Margaret Savchik; nieces Andrea Konetchy and Claudia Foret; nephew John (Brigitte) Savchik, and their children Peter, Stephen, and Clara Savchik; nephew Tom (Peggy) Savchik; cousins Patricia (Fr. James) Mason and Peter (Joyce) Baker.In addition to her parents, Clara is predeceased by her brother Nicholas Savchik and dear sister-in-law Esther and niece Nicole; brother Alexander Savchik; sister Nena (Anthony) Herida and nephew Peter; sisters Tatiana and Lydia Savchik; dear aunt and uncle, Olga and Walter Pasternak; nephew Ronald Konetchy; and son-in-law Neil Standish.Clara's parents were of the generation of Russian immigrants who established the Russian Orthodox Church in Meriden. We ask that memorial contributions be made to the SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church Endowment Fund in her name. May her memory be eternal.To leave an online condolence please visit www.munson