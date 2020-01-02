|
Clarence Daenekindt Jr., alias "Snooky," 75, husband of Sarah (Baribeault) Daenekindt, passed away on Christmas morning at Midstate Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Meriden on August 1, 1944, he was the son of the late Mr. Clarence Daenekindt Sr. and Mrs. Mary Daenekindt. He had resided in Meriden. Snooky was employed by the State of Connecticut for 31 years and was a carpenter by trade. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church and a member of both the Striper Club of Meriden and the Meriden Rod and Gun Club.
Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his two sons, Kurt Daenekindt and Bridget and Jess Daenekindt and Ashley; four grandchildren; one sister, Pat Little; and one brother-in-law, Charles Baribeault. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Burial will be private. Family and friends may call prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 1, 2020