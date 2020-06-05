Claudette Lucente
1945 - 2020
Claudette (Fortin) Lucente, 74, devoted wife of Rocco Lucente, Sr., died on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General.

Born in Van Buren, ME, on August 16, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Yvette Fortin. She was a wonderful homemaker, devoted to her family and never complained about anything. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing bingo and cards. She was a parishioner of St. Dominic Church.

Besides her beloved husband of 55 years, Claudette is survived by her son Rocco Jr. and his wife Tammy, her grandchildren Meghan and Zachery, and her two brothers Donald and his wife Ada Fortin and Robert Fortin, all of Southington.

No services have been scheduled. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online condolences.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation or Covid 19 Research.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
