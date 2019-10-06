|
|
Clayton F. Randall, Sr., 88, passed away on September 25, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was born in Caribou, ME, on October 23, 1930, son of the late Delbert and Dora Randall. Clayton was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his grandchildren Monica Randall, and Tyler Lavalle; and great-grandchildren Destiny Jewett, Leah Burdick, and Rosali Garay.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service with Military Honors celebrating Clayton's life on Monday, October 7th at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. To share a condolence online, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019