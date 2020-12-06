Clayton Santor, 88, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center after a 10 day battle with Covid 19.Born in Burlington, VT, he was the son of the late Stanley Santor and Jenny D'buque. Clayton spent his early years in Vermont where he worked on the family farm and attended Burlington Schools.He and his family moved to Meriden, CT, in 1950. At the age of 18 Clay began his job at New Departure, A Division Of General Motors. In 1952, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served during the Korean war. He was honored with the Army of Occupational Medal in Germany, as well as the National Defense Service Medal. After being Honorably discharged upon completion of his deployment, he continued his employment at New Departure until he took early retirement after 40 years of service.Clayton was a member of the French Club, the VFW, the Elks club and the American Legion. He loved fishing and hunting, especially turkey shoots where he wouldn't quit until he won. He also enjoyed ice fishing with his brother Dean, horseshoes, pool and cheating at cribbage. He had a love for old cars, the outdoors, sports and enjoyed coaching Meriden Girls Softball. He will be sorely missed.He is survived by his daughters, Linda (Don) George of Cheshire and Cindy (John) Fiengo of Meriden, his Brothers, Dean and Morris Santor of Meriden, His sister Lorraine Daley of Virginia, his grandchildren, Jillian, Jodi, Kyle and Amanda all of Meriden, Brian of Cheshire, Amanda of Newport, R.I., Aleah of NYC, Corey of Moosup and Valerie of Waterbury, 3 great grandchildren, Isabelle, Parker and George. He was predeceased by his Wife, Joyce Santor and their sons, Paul and Clayton Santor.Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Due to Covid 19, there will be no calling hours.In Lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Military Funeral Honors, American Legion, Post #2, Bristol, CT.