|
|
Clyde E. Holmes, age 84, beloved husband of the late Valerie M. Holmes, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving daughters.
Born in East Machias, Maine, on October 26, 1934, to the late Carroll and Gladys Holmes, he had resided in Meriden for most of his life. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the U.S. Navy.
Clyde was an avid UConn Women's Basketball fan, travelling to the Final Four with his wife Valerie. He loved country music, but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Clyde is survived by his three daughters; Terri Ahern, Kelli Wychowanski and husband Steven, and Joanie Ostasiewski and husband Ray; grandchildren, John Lay and wife Virag, Sarah Bartolini and husband Gary, Steven Ahern, Bryan Ahern, Niki Tobe and husband Justin, Craig Ostasiewski and great-grandchildren, John and Julianna Lay, Gianna Bartolini , Ellie and Cole Tobe. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Clyde was predeceased by his sisters Roberta, Mowana, and Mona, along with his brother Clayton.
The funeral service to celebrate the lives of Clyde and Valerie Holmes will be held on Sunday, September 8th at 1 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, CT, 06450. Family and friends may call prior to the service from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will be private. Should family and friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019