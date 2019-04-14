Colleen Mary (McCarty) Harris, 79, passed away peacefully at her home of 53 years, on April 11, 2019, surrounded by her family.



She was born in Concord, NH on September 24, 1939. She was the daughter of the late William J. McCarty and Pauline M. (Drouin) McCarty and has been a long-time resident of Wallingford.



She was an employee at Unholtz-Dickie Corporation for many years until her retirement.



Colleen is survived by her husband of 60 years, David, her daughter Paige L. Grant (Vernon), her granddaughter Lauren Grant; her son Scott (Laurie) her sister Betsy Parisi (Barry) and her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Patricia Lake and Bonnie Bonito.



Colleen and David enjoyed 30 years at their summer home in Wells Beach, ME and their winters in Naples, FL.



The family is especially thankful for Colleen's caregivers; Stephany, Karen, Mary Ellen, LaKeisha and Tatiana.



Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Franciscans at 273 Finch Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019